STILL SERVING: Wild Thyme Cooking and Ramsey's Diners

On Friday's edition of Still Serving, we head to Wild Thyme Cooking in the Chinoe shopping center in Lexington. Allison Davis is the owner and as many of you know, her claim to fame is her wonderful cooking classes.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, they have had to adapt to keep business flowing. From Monday-Saturday, Allison is whipping up some delicious family style meals. They cost 35 dollars and can feed up to four people.

“This is a good time for some comfort food so we started the comfort meals. We have a different family pack every day you can order by noon for pickup or let us know by text or email but it still isn’t anywhere near to get us by but it’s enough to get us through,” said Davis.

Pick-up and delivery is set for 4-6pm.

It’s always important to support your local food scene, especially now. Speaking of comfort food, our next stop is Ramsey's Diners. They’ve been serving this community for over thirty years and are still open for carry-out at their Zandale and Andover locations from 11-8 every day of the week.

Zandale's number is 859-259-2708 and the Andover location is 859-264-9396

They have a full selection of sandwiches and salads and they have been noted for having the best hot brown in the bluegrass.

