STILL SERVING: Zen Sushi, Broussard's Delta Kitchen and The Side Porch Cafe

Friday's "Still Serving" segment begins with Zen Sushi & Sake off the Beaumont Centre Circle in Lexington.

They are still serving carryout Monday-Saturday from 4-8.

For a great selection of sashimi, nigiri, sushi rolls and fresh fish, give them a call at (859) 219-2166.

“Our most popular thing is salmon and tuna," said Wei Zeng of Zen Sushi. "One of our items is the fancy salmon roll. It has spicy salmon, avocado inside, topped with salmon and spicy mayo. We love you guys still supporting us and calling us and we appreciate our customers.”

Our next stop is Broussard's Delta Kitchen on East Main Street in Georgetown. They are primarily a creole joint serving jambalaya, etoufee and gumbo, but they also serve dishes like shrimp and grits and sandwiches like catfish, oyster and shrimp po boys.

They believe in serving an upscale menu with a mid-scale price point. Give them a call at 502-642-4193.

Our final stop on this Friday is The Side Porch Cafe and Bakery in Waco, Kentucky. They've got an incredible spread of donuts, scones, pastries, cinnamon rolls, turnovers and cakes. You name it, they've got it.

For lunch, they are now selling chicken salad and pimento cheese by the pound. Give them a call at 859-369-1017.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.