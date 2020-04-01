STILL SERVING: Zim's Cafe, Blue Skillet and Giovanni's

In the two days since Still Serving debuted on Monday, we have been flooded with emails about restaurants in our area that are still serving you and we start with Zim’s Café in downtown Lexington.

They are open every day from 11-7 for both curbside pickup and delivery and they even have a pickup window for anybody walking or biking downtown.

One of their specials right now is their Picnic Packs! You get four sandwiches, creamy slaw and potato salad for just thirty dollars.

About a mile down the road on the corner of Seventh Street and Maple Avenue is Blue Skillet. It’s a local comfort and soul food restaurant open from 12-6 Tuesday-Saturday. They are still open for takeout and call-in orders can be made by calling 859-537-9257.

Finally, we’ve got Giovanni’s in Winchester. This is such a great idea. For just four dollars, they are selling seven-inch, one-topping pizza kits. This is a delicious and easy way to spend some family time cooking dinner with your kids. All you have to do is spread the dough, add your toppings and bake at 425 for 7-10 minutes. To place your order, call 859-745-2991.

If you know of a restaurant that should be featured, email me at stillserving@wkyt.com. I’ll be back with my next segment on Friday.