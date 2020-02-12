SUV crashes into Bell County clinic minutes before opening time

An SUV slammed through the lobby of a clinic in Bell County Wednesday morning, putting a large hole in the front.

The happened at 8:21, just about 9 minutes before Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation in downtown Pineville opened.

Later in the day, the lobby would have been filled with patients and employees behind the desk, but it sat empty as the car drove through.

This is the MCHC building in downtown Pineville. A car smashed through the front of the store 10 minutes before it opened. This was all caught on surveillance camera. I’ll have more tonight at 6. @WYMT pic.twitter.com/CVPR1DnIOe — Connor James (@ConnorWYMT) February 12, 2020

The woman driving the car is expected to be okay and was not believed to be under the influence.

The crash knocked out power and damaged much of the front of the building, but officials say the fact the clinic wasn't open is what they're thankful for.

"There would have been people sitting here at this desk, there would have been people in the lobby, people walking back and forth, so it was kind of divine intervention that what happened, happened in the timeframe that it did," said Mike Caudill, CEO of MCHC.

Right now, doctors with the Pineville location are seeing patients in Middlesboro and Harlan.

Crews expect the building to be repaired in a couple of weeks.