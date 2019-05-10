SUV hits moped in Richmond, killing one and injuring another

One person was killed and another person was injured in an overnight crash in Richmond.

The crash happened late Thursday night on Main Street at Third Street.

Richmond police said an SUV hit a moped. Two people were on the moped at the time. Police said both people on the moped were taken to the hospital.

The coroner told WKYT one of the people on the moped later died. The coroner would only say the victim was a white man.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

