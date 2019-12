More questions than answers Sunday morning after an SUV crashed into a Nicholasville home causing damage.

It happened before 5 a.m. on Rowanberry Drive.

The white SUV hit the corner and garage of the home.

Fire and police responded to the area.

A WKYT photographer was on the scene and reports that the driver was no longer there.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.