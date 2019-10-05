SUV stolen during altercation outside Lexington hookah bar

Police are looking for someone they say stole a vehicle after an altercation broke out near a Lexington hookah bar.

Officers say the theft happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim tells police he was leaving the Prince Hookah Lounge on South Limestone when he noticed his friend was in an altercation.

When the victim went to assist his friend, he reportedly left his SUV running. A few minutes later, the victim says he saw his car pull away.

Officers say whoever was driving the SUV hit two unoccupied vehicles while trying to drive away.

Investigators are out looking for the suspect and trying to find the SUV.

Police have not released details about the missing vehicle or a possible suspect.

