Safe Ride KY coalition offers discounted Lyft rides for St. Patrick’s Day revelers

The Safe Ride KY coalition is offering Kentuckians a cheap ride home to avoid impaired driving during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The group has offered $20,000 dollars’ worth of Lyft discounts to revelers who need a ride during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Individuals can claim $20 in free ride credits by entering code SAFERIDEKY2019 in the Lyft app and ordering a ride between 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15, and 5 a.m. Monday, March 18.

Since December 2017, the coalition has delivered 6,591 safe rides over major holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The group was launched by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, but has since grown into its own non-profit organization with sponsors including the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, Becker Law Office, the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of KY, AAA, and Lyft.

