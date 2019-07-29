Safety a priority ahead of Lexington's Railbird Festival

Days after a deadly shooting at a California festival, Railbird Festival's organizers are figuring out how they're going to show off their best southern hospitality with a high level of security.

"Priority number one is safety. Safety for our patrons, safety for our employees, safety for our artists. Anybody that comes in contact with our site," said Jeff Cuellar, the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for AC Entertainment.

Railbird is partnering with Lexington Police, the joint command center and overnight security to control traffic, monitor the site and provide medical attention.

Festival organizers advise attendees to allow more time to wait in line before acts.

"We will be vigilant with our security protocol and making sure that everyone is getting in there safe," Cuellar said.

VisitLex partnered with the festival to bring in more tourists. It's excited to celebrate central Kentucky's music, bourbon and horse scene.

"We were hoping for 10 to 15,000 per day sold, right now we're a little over 11,000 tickets per day," said Niki Goldey, the director of communications for VisitLex.

The festival will start Aug. 10 at Keeneland.