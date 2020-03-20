Safety and proper use key when cleaning, disinfecting home

Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting: that’s been the marching order for many people across the Commonwealth since cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the state.

As people reach for their cleaning products, however, there are some things to keep in mind to make sure they’re used properly.

"Sanitize and disinfect is going to be the frontline. And the front line to a clean house is a step in the right direction," says Christine Ryan, owner of Two Maids and a Mop.

Amid concerns about the COVID-19 virus, lots of folks have been stocking up on cleaning supplies and cleaning their homes more diligently.

With a lot of cleaning supplies gone from the store shelves, a lot of us are turning to what's underneath our kitchen sink. But, before you break out those cleaning products, there's a big precaution that you will want to keep in mind.

"Honestly there are not many chemicals out there that you would want to mix together. They're all designed to do what they need to do, so there is no need for mixing anything. You never want to mix bleach and ammonia," says Ryan.

Mixing those two chemicals results in a toxic gas forming. You also don't want to mix bleach with vinegar or rubbing alcohol. And if you're concerned, you can always just leave it up to the professionals.

"We're telling all of our customers we are taking all of the precautions we can- mandatory gloves, hand washing, we even have face masks if the customer feels better," says Ryan.

And of course, cleaning everything thoroughly to keep you, and themselves, healthy.

