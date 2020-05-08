Saints cut former Kentucky star Larry Warford

The New Orleans Saints are cutting former Madison Central and Kentucky offensive lineman Larry Warford.

He will be one of the top free agents available in the market.

The Saints paid Warford a $750,000 roster bonus this spring and will save more than $7M against the cap with this move. According to Rapoport, the signing of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill made this a necessity.

Warford has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons (2017-2019).

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2013 in the third round and was then signed by the Saints in 2017. He played his college football at Kentucky.