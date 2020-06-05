Salato Wildlife center to reopen Monday

If you’re looking for a way to get outdoors, the Salato Wildlife Center outside exhibit trails are a perfect way to see local Kentucky Wildlife, but they’ve also announced the reopening of their inside exhibits as well.

While walking trails are available now, inside exhibits at the Salato Wildlife Education Center will open June 8. (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

At this time, officials are expecting to reopen the Salato Wildlife Education Center on June 8, which houses exhibits on local snakes of Kentucky, a warm water aquarium, snapping turtles, and more.

Even though the inside exhibits have been closed, there are still lots of opportunities to get outdoors with a self-guided tour through their outdoor exhibit and walking trails.

Walking through their outside exhibit you can see bison, elk, turkeys, deer, and many other native animals to the state.

Those planning a trip to their outdoor exhibit are asked to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart.

The outdoor exhibit trails are open from 9 to 5 Tuesday through Friday and then 10-5 on Saturdays.

