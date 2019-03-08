Salt truck catches fire at Lexington gas pump

A salt truck caught fire early Friday morning at a Lexington Speedway.

The truck caught fire at a gas pump at the intersection of New Circle Road and Liberty Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

Fire crews responded and managed to get the fire out in about 15 minutes. Lexington police had the area blocked off while crews fought the fire.

We have no information on how the fire started at this time.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes into the WKYT News Room.