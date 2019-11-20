Salvation Army announces new Creative Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army is announcing a new campaign this holiday season.

The Creative Kettle Campaign is getting local celebrities, businesses and organizations involved by decorating one The Salvation Army's kettles.

Fans will have the chance to vote for their favorite decorated kettles by "liking" photos of them on The Salvation Army's social media platforms, and can also share their own kettles using the hashtag #FillMyKettle.

They can also donate to their favorite kettle by going to give.salvationarmy.org/fillmykettle.

The top five kettles, which are determined by the number of likes and donations each one receives, will be revealed at the Fayette Mall on Saturday, Dec. 14th, but fans can continue to vote until Dec. 25.

Some folks from WKYT and FOX 56 decorated kettles to contribute to the campaign. You can find links to each of their kettles listed below.

The campaign fundraising efforts go to The Salvation Army's emergency shelter, food pantry and clothing bank.

