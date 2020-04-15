Sam’s Club expands associate shopping hours

More people can take advantage of Sam’s Club’s associate appreciation shopping hours.

The store is expanding the audience for the shopping period to include those on the front lines of COVID-19.

That includes healthcare workers and first responders.

The hours are every Sunday morning beginning this weekend from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All shoppers are encouraged to wear masks.

Sam’s Club says this is a way to protect its associates and front line workers, and a way to say ‘thank you.’

