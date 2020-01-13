Sanders didn't think woman could win presidency, Warren says

Elizabeth Warren says fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told her during a private meeting two years ago that he didn’t think a woman could win the White House.

For his part, Sanders has denied telling Warren that a woman couldn't win.

The dispute marks an extraordinary turning point in a Democratic primary that, with few exceptions, has been characterized by genial differences over domestic issues such as health care.

The feud brewing between Warren and Sanders will likely change the tone of the campaign going into Tuesday's debate.