Santa bringing friends to visit Fayette Mall every week this holiday season

During the weeks leading up to Christmas, Saint Nick will be making several stops at Fayette Mall in Lexington – and he’s bringing some very special guests.

The Jolly Old Elf, along with princesses, superheroes, and even some characters from a galaxy far, far away, will appear in the Dillard’s Court on Thursdays from 5 – 7 p.m. during several themed activities and events.

Following is the schedule for Santa’s appearances:

Thursday, November 14 – Princess Party

Children will make their own princess tiaras while supplies last, receive glittery princess hairdos, get princess autographs and enjoy enchanting activities with real live princesses!

Thursday, November 21 – Superhero Party

Go through superhero training and receive a superhero bracelet while supplies last, so you can be prepared for your next adventure with real live superheroes!

Thursday, December 5 - Princess Party

Children will make their own princess tiaras while supplies last, receive glittery princess hairdos, get princess autographs and enjoy enchanting activities with real live princesses!

Thursday, December 12 – Superhero Party

Go through superhero training and receive a superhero bracelet while supplies last, so you can be prepared for your next adventure with real live superheroes!

Thursday, December 19 – Galaxy Hero Party

Meet your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away and engage in Jedi training with your new lightsaber as we celebrate and get excited for the new “Star Wars” movie to arrive!

The first 50 guests to visit Santa and purchase a photo package will also receive a $10 gift card to The Disney Store.

The full schedule of holiday events can be found here..

