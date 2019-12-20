Santa brings Christmas joy to NICU families

New parents won't have many silent nights as they celebrate their new bundles of joy. Unfortunately, some of those families are celebrating from the NICU floor of the hospital. Some of the families have been in the hospital for weeks on end, but today Santa made everyone's spirits brighter.

He walked in with his traditional, "Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas," to visit the Fox family.

New mom, Alison Fox, has been with her daughter Laken in the NICU for 67 days.

"Today has been just a super special day getting to see Santa come because, you know, I didn't know if Laken would get to see Santa this year," said Fox. "Some days are not nearly as exciting as these days and it's a happy exciting which is really nice."

It's especially exciting for those who have traveled so far from home. The Morrow's have twins, Colt and Wyatt, who have been in the NICU for two weeks now. But their two daughters are back in McCreary County with the rest of their family.

"We are three hours from home. It's a long ways. Our family can't make the trip," new father, Timothy Morrow, said. "It's nice to have a little normalcy for once you know. We've had a real great time here at the Baptist Health. They've treated us real good. We're just thankful they took the time to bring a little Christmas home."

The NICU families also had a support group, the Early Bird Foundation, to lean on for comfort today. They provided cookies and refreshments for the parents.

