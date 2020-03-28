Santa comes to town to bring joy during COVID-19 outbreak

If you've driven down Chinoe Road during the holidays, you may know that one house goes all out with holiday decorations.

Those lights are back up with the goal of spreading joy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may be late March and it may be over 70 degrees. But on Chinoe Road in Lexington... it's Christmas.

"Our elves are even practicing social distancing, and with elves, they're little anyway, but they're doing a great job of that too and we're making toys," says Santa Claus.

Santa spent his afternoon at 1008 Chinoe Road. Waving at kids passing by, and doing what he can to spread joy during a time of worry.

"Brings a little life back into the world, God knows we need it right now," says homeowner Ron Turner.

Turner says he doesn't know how long this temporary normal will last. What he does know is that as long as it goes on, his house decorations are going to stay up. For Ron Christmas is about giving. Something he can do all year round.

"People ask me what does it cost? I don't know, nor do I really car, the kids that you meet, the families you meet, the joy it brings, it's pretty amazing," says Ron.

As for everyone at the North Pole? They seem to be doing just fine.

"We don't have a single case of the coronavirus yet," says Santa.

Showing the real gift of Christmas is the feeling of joy that it brings.

The lights at 1008 Chinoe Road will soon be changing to celebrate Easter.