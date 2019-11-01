Santa scheduled to visit pets for Lexington Humane Society

Better not bark, better not hiss – Santa Claus is coming to town to visit your pets in early December.

For those interested in having their pets get a picture with Old Saint Nick, the event, announced by Lexington Humane Society, will take place Dec. 7 and 8, and again on Dec. 14 and 15.

The jolly old elf will pose with your furry family members at Three Feeders Supply locations in Lexington. Three Feeders Supply is located at 2181 Harrodsburg Road, 3080 Richmond Road, and 3650 Boston Road.

You can get your photos from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Professional photos are offered in various packages, starting at $12. Gift items, including ornaments, mugs, and keychains are also available, starting at $14.

All proceeds benefit the Lexington Humane Society.

