A large barn on a Mercer County farm was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

Crews in Mercer and Anderson County responded to the scene off of Highway 127 near Louisville Road around 5 a.m.

The barn is a total loss, along with several pieces of equipment that were inside.

Crews were able to save a few nearby structures that were in danger of catching fire.

Firefighters report no one was injured in the fire. There was no livestock in the barns either.