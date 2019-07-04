Saul Good holds fundraiser to give Kentucky troops care packages

Customers at a Lexington restaurant can give back to Kentucky service members who are deployed overseas.

Saul Good in Lexington (Photo: WKYT)

Saul Good is partnering with not-for-profit organization Military Missions for a July 4 fundraiser to give every deployed soldier from Kentucky a care package.

"It seems as though independence day is sometimes about fireworks, barbeques, family, and fun," Saul Good owner Rob Perez said. "I think it's important for us to focus on how wonderful the [members of the] military are."

The care packages will be sent around Christmas time. The items in the boxes are usually donated, but the shipping can be costly when delivering overseas.

"Our hope is to try to get all the postage paid today with all the donations that the fine folks at Saul Good will make," Perez said.

Customers who went to the restaurant Thursday were able to enjoy half-priced food as an incentive to give the difference back to the charitable cause. The customers could also send a personal message to those receiving the packages.

