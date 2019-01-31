Savannah Pruitt: Adoptive father arrested Thursday as teen's status remains unknown

Authorities in Tennessee have arrested the adoptive father of a 14-year-old teen who hasn't been seen in weeks and may have been in Kentucky.

Gray affiliate WVLT reports the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced and arrest related to the case Thursday.

Monroe County jail records show Savannah's adoptive father Randall Lee Pruitt was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Deputies didn't say whether the arrest is connected to Savannah Pruitt's disappearance.

State and federal investigators are also involved in the case.

Pruitt is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen at her home in Madisonville Jan. 13.

She may have traveled to Whitley County, Kentucky as her cellphone pinged near the Interstate 75 welcome center Jan. 15. Savannah's phone has not been active since then.

Deputies say Savannah has no special needs or any health issues.