Savannah Spurlock: Family members keep hope alive months after disappearance

It has been months since Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a Lexington bar, but family members of the Richmond woman are still hoping for closure.

Photos: Richmond Police Department

Spurlock was last seen Jan. 4 in downtown Lexington leaving The Other Bar with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar. Since then, investigators have searched homes, lakes, and farmland but have not been able to locate her. She was last known to be in Garrard County.

Family members have put up a $10,000 reward hoping to make someone who knows something talk. The reward expires May 15, and so far the family hasn't had any luck.

A new video posted Tuesday shows Spurlock's grandmother Carol Thoma and great aunt Sarah Schmidt sharing memories of Savannah. The message they want to share is she loved, valued and deserves to be found.

“If I could just give her one more hug and kiss...I just want to hug and kiss her," Thoma said.

Richmond police are the lead investigating agency in the case. Police say if you have any information related to Spurlock’s disappearance, you should call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776.