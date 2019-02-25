Savannah Spurlock: Vigil planned for missing Kentucky woman

Organizers are planning a vigil for Savannah Spurlock near the two-month mark of her disappearance.

The vigil is tentatively scheduled to take place 7 p.m. Mar. 2 at Eastside Community Church in Richmond. The event will take place outdoors if attendance is high.

People who are not attending but want to participate are asked to light a candle during the 7 p.m. hour and use the hashtag #SavannahStrong on social media.

Spurlock was last seen in downtown Lexington leaving The Other Bar with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar.

Police say if you have any information related to Spurlock’s phone or small purse she was carrying at the time of her disappearance, you should call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776.