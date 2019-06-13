Savannah Spurlock: Volunteers place tip boxes in hopes of finding missing woman

A group of volunteers is trying a new strategy more than five months after Madison County woman Savannah Spurlock disappeared.

Phil Pendleton/Twitter

Spurlock, 23, was last seen leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington Jan. 4. Police released surveillance pictures of Spurlock leaving the bar, and investigators say she left with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar.

Investigators have searched homes, lakes and farm land, but they haven't had any substantial leads. This is why a group called "Savannah's Secret Search Team" is placing tip boxes throughout Garrard County so anyone with information can drop a piece of paper inside with information. The team will collect anything left in the boxes once a week.

One organizer said she is doing this not just for Spurlock, but also for others who have disappeared in recent years.

"We have Michael Gorley who has been missing four years. Linda Price. Brooklyn Farthing is coming up on 6 years. There is no excuse for that. There are people who know," volunteer Kim Gipson said.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.