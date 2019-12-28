Savannah Spurlock, toddler found alive, and election night: WKYT.com top web stories of 2019

We only have a few hours a day on air to bring you the news, so we keep our community informed by bringing you minute-to-minute updates online. Our supporters have shown us which stories mattered the most to them this year by clicking and reading our stories.

The most followed story of the year was the case of 22-year-old Savannah Spurlock. The mother of four was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with three men on January 5.

Over the next few months family, friends, and community members begged for answers.

Those answers came on July 10th, when her body was found buried at a home in Garrard County. Her remains were identified by state police the next morning. It was our most clicked story of the year, as more than half a million people felt the tragic ending to the months-long search.

23-year-old David Sparks was arrested that night and was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Sparks was one of the three men Spurlock was seen leaving the bar with that January night.

Her best friend told the media that Spurlock’s family is now focused on getting justice for Savannah.



"I think there will probably be a little bit more charges and the people that may have been there may be involved,” her friend Sabrina Speratos said outside the courtroom. “But at the end of the day I feel like now that we've got Savannah, it's pretty cut and dry as to what happened to her that night."

Our second most clicked story is another search. This one had a happier ending though.

In May, 22-month-old Kenneth Howard went missing from his family's home in Magoffin County. After three days of searching, rescuers heard a cry: It was Kenneth. He was found at the bottom of a 50 foot incline about a mile away from his home. The toddler was treated for dehydration, but he was alert, conscious, and in remarkably good condition, especially considering the cold rain that moved through the area during those days.

Chief Carter Conley of the Magoffin Co. Rescue Squad said it was the ending the entire community was praying for.

"We're very very thankful that today was the day and we believe that God's hand was with us and guided these guys to the right area at the right time," Conley said that day.

A full day that had people clicking the refresh button was November 5th, election day.

All eyes were on races like Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Governor. The numbers bounced back and forth that evening between Andy Beshear and incumbent Governor Matt Bevin. Beshear ultimately gained a 5,000 vote lead to secure his place in office. After a recanvass to confirm the results, Beshear was sworn in on December 10.

"I can't wait to get started. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Beshear said during his inauguration.

Below are other top web stories for 2019 on WKYT.com

- Kentucky State Police identify human remains as Savannah Spurlock

- Magoffin County toddler found alive days after disappearance

- Conley Bottom Resort on Lake Cumberland suffers major loss in fire

- Gruesome details revealed in testimony over Savannah Spurlock’s death

- Evacuations underway as massive explosion rocks Lincoln County

- Maximum Security disqualified, Country House wins Kentucky Derby

- Student found with a gun at Great Crossing High School

- Death investigation underway at Buds Gun Shop in Lexington

- Search for Amanda Bailey called off as crews find body in Madison County

