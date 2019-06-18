Savannah Spurlock's mother: 'I don't think it is going to be a good resolution'

The mother of a missing Richmond woman is fearing for the worst as months have passed since her daughter's disappearance.

Family members are now offering a $15,000 reward for the first tip that leads to Spurlock's discovery or an arrest and conviction in the case.

Spurlock, 23, was last seen leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington Jan. 4. Police released surveillance pictures of Spurlock leaving the bar, and investigators say she left with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar.

Savannah's mother Ellen Spurlock says she is coming to terms that her daughter, a mother of four, may no longer be alive.

"I don't think it is going to be a good resolution. Because it has been so long," she said. "I know she is in a better place if she is not here. Not suffering. Looking down at us and seeing we are taking care of her kids."

A $10,000 reward didn't lead to any tips, but now there is a $15,000 reward in the case. Richmond police lead the investigation, and investigators say they think this case will eventually be solved.

"[We are] very confident that our investigators will get to the truth. They are making progress on this case," Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson said.

Tips must go directly to the police in order for someone to receive the reward.