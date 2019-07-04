Savannah Spurlock's mother discusses case 6 months after daughter's disappearance

July 4 marks six months since Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock was last seen.

Savannah Spurlock (File)

Spurlock, 23, was last seen January 4 after she left a Lexington bar and went with a group of men to a home in Garrard County.

Savannah's mother still misses her daughter, and she took time on the six month anniversary to remember the times they spent together.

"We would be grilling out, playing games, hanging with the grandbabies," Ellen Spurlock said.

Spurlock was 22 at the time she disappeared. She was seen on surveillance video outside The Other Bar in Lexington. She would later make a FaceTime call to her mother while in a vehicle. That was the last time Ellen saw her daughter's face.

The family has now turned to private investigator Salvatore Grasso to assist along with law enforcement.

"I do believe that they are on to something," Ellen Spurlock said. "They can't tell us, but my understanding is they have a lead or two, and they're getting close to finding something definite."

Ellen Spurlock also believes the three men she was last known to be with know what happened to her daughter.

"In my heart, I believe the three guys who were with her know something. It's not sensible," Spurlock said. "It's ridiculous for them to tell us she walked out of that house with no coat, no car, no money, no phone."

Her biggest challenge now is explaining to her grandchildren when their mother isn't around anymore.

"Her twins are now 7 months old," Spurlock said. "They've gone 6 months without their mother."

There is a $15,000 reward for a tip which leads to the discovery of Savannah Spurlock. Richmond police are the lead investigators.