Savannah Spurlock's mother holding onto hope 8 weeks after disappearance

Friday, March 1 marks eight weeks since a Madison County mother disappeared, and a vigil has been planned to keep her memory alive.

The vigil for Savannah Spurlock will take place Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Eastside Community Church located at 2010 Catalpa Loop in Richmond. Family, friends, and the community will gather together and light candles, and say prayers for Savannah.

Spurlock was last seen back on Jan. 4. Surveillance video shows her leaving a bar in Lexington with three men. Since then investigators have searched homes, lakes, and farm land, but have not been able to locate her.

Savannah's mother, Ellen Spurlock, says the vigil provides her reassurance that her daughter is not forgotten and that concerned people are thinking of her always.

Richmond Police say there is nothing new in the case at this time, but they continue their investigation every day.

Savannah's family and friends are still encouraging anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward, saying any detail could be the missing piece of the puzzle that would bring her home.

In the meantime, Spurlock’s mother is still holding onto hope.

"I have to hold out hope that she is going to be found and brought home, because that's what keeps me going every day,” says Ellen Spurlock. “I just have to hold on to that until I don't have reason to."

Family is also encouraging anyone who is unable to attend the vigil to light a candle wherever they are, and post a picture of Savannah to social media with the hashtag #SavannahStrong.

