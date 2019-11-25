Sav's Restaurant reopening soon in Lexington

Sav's Restaurant is getting ready to open its new location on East Main Street in Lexington on Dec. 8 with plenty of fufu.

"This place is totally new to me," said Mamadou 'Sav' Savane. "It's like when you move to a new house. You have to figure out how to put stuff here."

Savane says it's going to be a challenge to find a groove at the beginning.

"I have loyal customers. All I can tell them is please, please, when we open be patient. We're trying to find our way around, how to do things," said Savane.

Sav's will serve lunch and dinner once it's open for business. There will be plenty of new items on the menu for customers to try, with plenty of the favorites still there.

It will also serve 20 flavors of Sav's Chill ice cream.

Savane says there's a little bit of work left to do before the new location can open.

Savane closed the original location on South Limestone after 11 years of business there back in June.

He said changes to that area made it too difficult for customers to reach his restaurant.

He decided to move Sav's Grill to the old Subway location on East Main Street at Old Lafayette Avenue.

Savane uncovered the original frame entrance to two garage bays of a Gulf gas station built in 1940. He's keeping as much of the old gas station as possible in his new restaurant.