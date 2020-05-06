Sawyer's restaurant shutting its doors

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the bottom line for thousands of businesses, and some are now being forced to close.

"It's hard to believe that after 35 years that I don't know if I'll be here two months from now," said owner of Sawyer's restaurant Jim Sawyer.

Sawyer's is known for quick, big, good burgers and a booming lunch hour. But it might also get some recognition for his hot location.

"Basketball winds up with this huge month of March and all of downtown is ready for Sweet 16, and it comes in for two weeks, sometimes three if we've got the men's NCAA and the women's NCAA," Sawyer said. "And then Keeneland starts and so Keeneland comes on board, all of us just sort of rollovers leave a really strong March, April and the beginning of May."

The restaurant typically brings in 85-90 thousand dollars, but this year that number was $14,000.

"For me those three months are the months that keep me open," he said. "In those months we're completely erased for me this year."

All because of COVID-19.

"Graduations, all of that's been erased, concerts they've all been erased. Everything that keeps all of us open down here," Sawyer said.

His restaurant is one of many trying to figure out their next move.

At lunch time today, they sold their last burger for some time.

"With Rupp Arena and the downtown Lexington Corporation not able to do anything for downtown I have to survive just on lunch and if I know that at best it's going to be 50 percent of my volume. It's not enough," he said.

Meaning closing these doors until something more normal comes back is all he can do to be here for the long haul.

"It's time to debate if you want to be here when things may come back, which nobody knows when that will be. We have to take a step back," Sawyer said.