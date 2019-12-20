Sayre Christian Village asks for e-cards for residents

Kids love Christmas, but the holidays can be tough on older adults – especially ones without family or friends nearby.

To combat that feeling of loneliness this Christmas, Sayre Christian Village is collecting e-cards for all its residents.

Organizers say they’ve already gotten a couple of hundred e-cards for people living at the center, but say they need more.

375 men and women live at Sayre Christian Village, with 65% of them living at or below the poverty level. Leaders at the center say some of their residents never get a visitor, let alone a Christmas card.

So far, cards that have come in have been largely from Lexington, though they have also come from as far away as Germany and Australia.

“I love that it’s from little kids,” says Elise Hinchman, with Sayre Christian Village. “I love to see when schools are taking up this and writing. It’s kind of a lost art, writing a card. So, we’re able to use technology for good.”

Adding to the generosity of the Christmas season, God’s Closet gave a special gift to Sayre Christian Village: $500 to help offset the cost of living for residents.

If you are interested in sending an e-card, or in making a donation, just head to www.sayrechristianvillage.org.

