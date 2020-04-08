Sayre Christian Village taking extra precautions to keep residents safe

Senior citizens are one of the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19, and a Lexington senior living center is doing its part to make sure the people in its care stay safe.

Staff at Sayre Christian Village say added layers of precaution have helped keep their residents safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

There are no cases of COVID-19 at the facility, and staff members say they believe it’s due to the policies that have been put in place.

On Wednesday, during his daily press conference, Governor Andy Beshear noted that senior living facilities have been a hotspot for new infections. So far more than 80 people in Kentucky have tested positive for COVID-19 at long term care facilities. At least 11 of them have died.

Sayre Christian Village stopped visitor access on March 4th and have put in place more restrictions. Staff members say they’ve had to make changes sometimes two and three times a day.

“If our some of our residents choose to leave, we’re going to ask that they quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure for the other 375 residents on our campus,” says CEO of Sayre Christian Village, Karen Venis.

Residents and staff are being screened on a daily basis for fever and other signs of respiratory illness. The senior living center has also ended window visitation which started several weeks ago. Instead, residents are being assisted with meeting with their families virtually.

Due to the restrictions, Sayre Christian Village canceled its largest fundraiser of the year that was going to take place in May, they’re asking for donations from the community to support them at this time.

