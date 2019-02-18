Sayre pays tribute to teen brothers killed in weekend crash

At the 42nd District Tournament in Lexington, a moment of silence was held to honor the two brothers killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Neo and Roan Sanders were remembered by their classmates, teachers and teammates before Sayre took on Frederick Douglass in the tourney.

The three students involved in the accident went to Sayre School, and Roan used to play for the basketball team.

Lexington police believe the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. But no one called 911 until after 8 a.m., when someone walking by Southside Technical Center near Harrodsburg Road noticed a heavily damaged Toyota Prius up against a tree.

An email sent out by the school confirmed Neo, 15, and Roan, 17, were killed.

Bobby Puckett, the driver of the car, suffered serious injuries to his legs.

Lexington police are still investigating the cause of the crash. They believe the driver lost control and speed may have played a factor.

Sayre had school on a normal schedule Monday, but school officials said counselors were available on campus for students and teachers. Absences were excused.

Students and faculty gathered for an assembly Monday morning to reflect and mourn.

Sayre said in a statement, "Our focus is on mourning and healing, and to provide support to our students, families, and faculty. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the passing of Roan and Neo Sanders."

