Scam Alert: Woodford County church receives fake tax delinquency notice

Photo: Kentucky Attorney General's Office
Updated: Fri 12:31 PM, Mar 29, 2019

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is warning the public about a scam which targeted a Woodford County church.

A church received a letter in the mail stating it owed more than $21,000 in delinquent taxes. The letter threatened to seize property for nonpayment, and the victim was to call a toll-free number by a certain date.

The Attorney General's Office is working with local authorities and postal inspectors to try and find out who the scammer is.

If you receive a letter similar to the one the church received, you should call your local sheriff to verify if there is a tax delinquency before making a payment. If someone calls you and asks for personal or financial information, you should hang up.

This isn't the only scam affecting Kentuckians. The attorney general's office said a person from Clark County sent $9,900 to an IRS scammer using Google Play cards.

Attorney General Tax Scam by WKYT on Scribd

 
