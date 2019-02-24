Schiff vows lawsuit for Mueller report if it's not released

A top House Democrat is threatening to call special counsel Robert Mueller to Capitol Hill, subpoena documents and take the Trump administration to court if necessary if the full report on the Russia investigation is not made public.

Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff tells ABC's "This Week" his committee will be watching Attorney General William Barr to see if he were "to try to bury any part of this report." Schiff warns of "immense pressure" on Barr to fully release the report.

Mueller is showing signs of concluding his investigation into possible coordination between Trump associates and Russia's efforts to sway the 2016 election. Barr, who oversees the investigation, has said he wants to release as much information as possible but that he ultimately will decide what the public sees.

