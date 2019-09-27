School board takes no action on Franklin County Superintendent following misdemeanor charge

The Franklin County Board of Education has opted to not take action on Superintendent Mark Kopp during a special board meeting Friday.

Todd Smith (left), Whitney Allison (center), Mark Kopp (right) (Photos: Franklin County Schools/WKYT)

The meeting comes after Kopp was indicted on a misdemeanor bribery charge related to a sex abuse case involving former Bondurant Middle School teacher Todd Joseph Smith. Prosecutors believe Kopp tried bribing a sheriff's deputy after principal Whitney Allison was accused of not properly reporting the sex abuse.

Smith is accused of sexually abusing two students under the age of 16. The alleged crimes took place on October 2018 and March 2019.

Allison is still the principal, and she faces a charge of failing to report a case of child abuse. Investigators accused her of not immediately referring the sex abuse allegations to law enforcement. The board didn't take action on Allison's employment status either. Franklin County Schools released a statement Friday afternoon stating it has no information that supports the claim Allison acted inappropriately.

Franklin County Deputy Montey Chappell would state in a report that Kopp was upset about the investigation into Allison, and he said he didn't believe the teacher committed the crimes. He also said losing a principal would be "bulls***." Kopp defended Allison, saying she was one of his best principals.

Chappell stated he expressed concerns in the past in an unrelated situation about the potential hiring of a school resource officer supervisor. Kopp didn't hire that individual, and Chappell believes Kopp insinuated that because the supervisor candidate wasn't hired, Chappell should not pursue criminal action against Allison.

Kopp's attorneys claim Allison was not in violation of state law with how she handled the case because she received conflicting reports that prevented her from having a reasonable cause to believe sexual abuse occurred.

They also call the deputy's allegation of bribery "convoluted and nonsensical" because Kopp's decision to not hire the supervisor had already happened before the investigation into the principal was brought to him. This is why they believe Kopp didn't commit bribery, even if everything Chappell reported was the truth.

The attorneys will seek to dismiss Kopp's charge before his Oct. 15 arraignment.

Smith has yet to be arrested for his charges.