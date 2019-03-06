School bus crash in Indiana injures multiple students

Several people have been taken to a hospital involving a school bus and a Rumpke truck in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, dispatchers said.

As many as 13 injuries were initially reported in the crash just after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of State Road 350 at Mt. Sinai Road near Aurora,dispatchers said.

Air Care confirmed they were asked to fly to the scene, but they said they cannot due to snow showers in the area.

Molly Yeager, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, said the crash occurred between the bus and one of Rumpke’s residential trucks in the northbound lanes of State Route 350.

“I can confirm that a school bus struck a Rumpke residential truck on 350 N in Aurora, Indiana, shortly after 8 a.m. this morning,” she tells FOX19 NOW.

“Our driver was out of the truck at the time of the incident servicing customers; however, sustained injuries from debris. The Indiana State Police Department as well as the Dearborn County Sherriff’s office are currently investigating. We are unsure of the number of injuries on the bus, or the extent. Our thoughts are with all those individuals involved.”

The school bus belongs to South Dearborn Community School Corporation, school officials said.

The district is preparing a statement that will be released shortly, they said.

Parents who are worried about their children and want to check on them are asked to call their school.

Updates will be posted on the school district’s website and Facebook page throughout the day.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.