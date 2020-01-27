School choice events being held in Frankfort

Students, school leaders and elected officials will gather at the State Capitol in Frankfort Monday, Jan. 27 in support of school choice.

More than 300 people are expected in Frankfort at 10 a.m. The event kicks off with a prayer by Rabbi Snaid, a member of the Jewish community in Louisville. Sen. Ralph Alvarado will then discuss why he thinks school choice is important for Kentucky.

It's hosted by EdChoice Kentucky, an organization that seeks to educate people on benefits of school choice.

"Some Kentucky middle and upper income families in Kentucky are currently utilizing school choice of nonpublic schools but many low income families are hoping for a future where educational choice is attainable for them as well," said Charles Leis, EdChoice Kentucky President. "Kentucky currently offers very limited options for families who find that the traditional classroom is not working for their child, and we're happy to come together this week to express our need for Scholarship Tax Credits and school choice."

Sen. Alvarado was Former Governor Matt Bevin's running mate. The two had big plans for charter schools. However, Current Governor Andy Beshear has placed his support behind public schools.

Monday's event in Frankfort is part of National School Choice Week, which features more than 50,000 school choice events across the country.