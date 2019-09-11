Anderson County teen dies days after being seriously injured in crash

Updated: Wed 3:41 PM, Sep 11, 2019

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools has announced a 2019 graduate has died days after being involved in a Friday car crash that started as a police pursuit.

Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)

Kentucky State Police later confirmed Jill Hurst, 18, of Lawrenceburg was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurst attended the Anderson County High School football game Sept. 6 before being in a vehicle involved in a crash on U.S. 127.

Authorities say David Henderson, a wanted man from Hawesville, was trying to get away from law enforcement in a pursuit when the crash occurred. Hurst was in another vehicle. Two others were in Hurst's vehicle, and both are expected to survive. One of the other two did have a fractured spine.

Henderson is facing a number of charges including first-degree assault, DUI and fleeing or evading police. He could face upgraded charges.

Anderson County High School has grief counselors on campus to assist students.

 
