Berea Community Schools are closed for two days because of sickness.

Superintendent Diane Hatchett said the district is seeing "significant numbers of faculty, staff and students experiencing illness this week including strep throat and the stomach virus."

As a result, the district is closed Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Hatchett said both days will be made up at a later time.

School officials will be deep cleaning the schools before students return on Thursday.