School leaders credit brave student and officer in loaded gun situation

After a loaded handgun was successfully removed from a Great Crossing High School student, school leaders say it was the bravery of one student and an officer that put the situation to an end.

Georgetown police say a 15-year-old male student was hiding the loaded handgun in his waistband.

Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub says it was a tip provided from an unnamed student that helped School Resource Officer Ben Martin locate the gun and suspect.

“We're less than one week into school and the relationship between the leaders and students at Great Crossing that this child, I can only imagine how scared they must have been, told the school principal ‘listen, I think there is a gun on campus and I need your help to investigate’.”

Georgetown Police say because of that tip, the potentially dangerous situation was over within 10 minutes.

"Kudos for having the courage to come forward and to do that,” said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan. “I applaud them. That’s a tough position to be put in but absolutely the right thing.”

The armed student was located outside within a class.

Since the arrest, police say he will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property and other pending charges.

Hub says his team stepped up and acted quickly based on training and their close relationship with the Georgetown Police Department. Officer Martin is part of the police department but works within the schools as a resource officer.

The investigation continues into why and what motives the student had when bringing the firearm onto school property.

No other school functions were cancelled or delayed following the arrest.

