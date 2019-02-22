School safety bill still a top priority for Kentucky lawmakers halfway through session

Kentucky lawmakers say Senate Bill 1 should be ready early next week for a final vote to send the bill to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 1 is the legislature’s top priority dealing with school safety.

“Last year with the Marshall County shooting it forced us into the national spotlight, a spotlight frankly we didn't want to be in, but at the same time we wanted to be mindful of what we were doing,” said House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect.

Speaker Osborne explained Friday that lawmakers want to take a very reasoned and professional approach with the bill.

Sen. Max Wise filed the bill after forming a bipartisan workgroup ahead of the session.

Senate Bill 1 would provide more fully-trained officers and mental health professionals in Kentucky schools. It would also establish a statewide school safety marshal to make sure everyone complies and following good practices.

Lawmakers say this bill lays out the framework for added school security. One big question remains: How will this be paid for?

“Every year we worry about funding on different things, and certainly we have to prioritize funding issues,” said Speaker Osborne. “I think every single person, all 138 members, have made a commitment that we will fund it and we will make it a priority.”

Kentucky lawmakers expect Senate Bill 1 to pass this year. Next year’s legislative session is a budget year, and the funding component would be addressed then.

Speaker Osborne thinks the school safety bill will likely be voted on in the House either Monday or Tuesday.

