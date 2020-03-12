Schools asked to suspend sale of tickets to KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16

Updated: Thu 9:18 AM, Mar 12, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky schools are reporting they have been asked to suspend the sale of tickets to the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 Tournament.

[KHSAA Commissioner gives update on fans, Coronavirus concerns]

The Girls' Sweet 16 is currently underway in Lexington at Rupp Arena.

 [PREVIOUS: COVID-19 not affecting KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournaments]

This is a developing story.

 