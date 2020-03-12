Schools asked to suspend sale of tickets to KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16

Kentucky schools are reporting they have been asked to suspend the sale of tickets to the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 Tournament.

Per KHSAA, we have been instructed to suspend tickets sales for the first round of the State Boys Basketball Tournament. More details and information will be released soon. — Scott Co. Basketball �� (@SCHShighlights) March 12, 2020

The KHSAA has instructed schools to suspend tickets sales for the Boys Sweet 16. More details and information will be released soon. @WinCity_BBall @GRCnewspaper @GetRowdyCrew_ — George Rogers Clark (@GRCCards) March 12, 2020

The Girls' Sweet 16 is currently underway in Lexington at Rupp Arena.

This is a developing story.