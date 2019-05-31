Here are the graduation dates for Fayette County high schools

Friday is the last day of school for students in Fayette County Public Schools.

Graduations will not be on the weekend this year because of a scheduling conflict with the Paul McCartney concert at Rupp Arena.

Graduation dates and times are as follows:

Monday, June 3



10 a.m. - Paul Laurence Dunbar High School



1:30 p.m. - Tates Creek High School



5 p.m. - Bryan Station High school



Tuesday, June 4