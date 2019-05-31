Here are the graduation dates for Fayette County high schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is the last day of school for students in Fayette County Public Schools.

Graduations will not be on the weekend this year because of a scheduling conflict with the Paul McCartney concert at Rupp Arena.

Graduation dates and times are as follows:

Monday, June 3


  • 10 a.m. - Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

  • 1:30 p.m. - Tates Creek High School

  • 5 p.m. - Bryan Station High school


Tuesday, June 4



  • 10 a.m. - Frederick Douglass High school

  • 1:30 p.m. - Henry Clay High school

  • 5 p.m. - Lafayette High school


 
