Scientists are freezing Legos to super-cold temps

There’s a new Legos record, but nobody built anything.

Scientists at Lancaster University in England cooled four Lego blocks to the lowest temperature possible on Earth. (Source: Lancaster University, CNN)

Instead, scientists at Lancaster University in England cooled four Lego blocks to the lowest temperature possible on Earth.

They chilled the children’s toy down to 1.6 millidegrees above absolute zero.

That’s 200,000 times colder than room temperature.

And 2,000 times colder than deep space.

Just in case there are any questions, that’s way colder than ice.

The scientists say the Lego blocks act as an “extremely good thermal insulator” at low temps.

The same type of plastic could be useful in the field of quantum computing. A quantum computer can store an enormous amount of information and use less energy doing so than a classical computer, according to Forbes.

"While it's unlikely that Lego blocks per se will be used as a part of a quantum computer, we've found the right direction for creating cheap thermal insulators: 3D printing," said Dmitry Zmeev, the Lancaster scientist who led the experiment.

