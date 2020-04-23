Scientists take note of improved air quality during COVID-19 shutdown

During the coronavirus pandemic, one unforeseen positive effect is clearer conditions and less smog in and around cities.

While most are trying to stay healthy at home, experts have been studying changes to the earth’s environment. One of the biggest changes scientists have been tracking is air quality.

While some areas of the world have seen a trend of animals roaming in places they normally would not be seen, one thing everyone is benefiting from is cleaner air.

With fewer people traveling by car or plane and businesses halting production, Tony Stallins, a professor at the University of Kentucky, says fewer pollutants are making it into the atmosphere.

This trend has also been seen on AirNow’s Air Quality Index where most larger cities in and around Kentucky saw better conditions after the beginning of April when most places closed, and Stallins says better air quality is crucial for our health.

“It’s probably one of the greatest sources of mortality on the planet is dirty air, and so that has really been a significant change for many places around the world,” says Stallins.

With fewer pollutants in the air, that could also potentially alter some localized climates, but when looking at the grand scheme of the earth, that is only a small drop in the bucket.

