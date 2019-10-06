Scott Co. Sheriff looking for person of interest in thefts

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying someone they say is a person of interest in some thefts around Gemini Trail.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a short surveillance video of the person on their Facebook page.

Anyone who can identify the person in the video is asked to call (502) 863-7855 or send an anonymous text to (859) 509-0510.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to never attempt to apprehend possible suspects on their own but to call deputies instead.

