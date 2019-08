The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying two men they believe were involved in some car break-ins Friday morning near Burton Pike and Glass Pike.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (502) 863-7855. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text message to (859) 509-0510.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public not to attempt to apprehend the individuals but to call deputies instead.